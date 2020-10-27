Grand Forks man arrested after breaking into house and attempting to flee

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A Grand Forks man was arrested Monday night after breaking into a house and attempting to flee from officers.

The incident occurred at 1747 23rd Avenue NE at approximately 10:38 p.m. The homeowners reported that a man was seen standing inside the house when they arrived home. When officers from the Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office arrived, the man fled further into the house.

Homeowners informed the officers that weapons were in the house and easily accessible to the man. After several attempts to communicate with the man failed, the Grand Forks Special Operations Group was requested to help with the situation.

Officers say the man exited the house through a basement window shortly before 4:30 a.m. and attempted to flee, but was apprehended by the SWAT team.

Forty-six-year-old Chad Allen Ostlund was charged with burglary and refusal to halt. The incident remains under investigation.