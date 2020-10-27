North Dakota reports 896 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths Tuesday

Cass County accounts for 8,925 of the total positive cases and 84 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 896 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths on Tuesday.

Fifty counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 176 and Grand Forks County the second most with 146.

Six men and 9 women from six counties died. The NDDoH says it will no longer being supplying information about underlying health conditions. Gov. Burgum addressed the change in his Oct. 23 news briefing saying, “We don’t want to give anyone a false sense of security surrounding their risk.”

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 39,130 positive cases, 161 current hospitalizations, 32,339 people recovered and 476 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS 6,505 – Total Tests from Yesterday* 829,052 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began 896 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday***** 39,130 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began 14.82% – Daily Positivity Rate** 6,315 Total Active Cases -131 Individuals from yesterday 1,005 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (683 with a recovery date of yesterday****) 32,339 – Total recovered since the pandemic began 161 – Curren­tly Hospitalized -12 – Individuals from yesterday 15 – New Deaths*** (476 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 80s from McHenry County.

Man in his 70s from Ransom County.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

Woman in her 100s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY