North Dakota reports 896 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths Tuesday
Cass County accounts for 8,925 of the total positive cases and 84 of the total deaths.
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 896 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths on Tuesday.
Fifty counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 176 and Grand Forks County the second most with 146.
Six men and 9 women from six counties died. The NDDoH says it will no longer being supplying information about underlying health conditions. Gov. Burgum addressed the change in his Oct. 23 news briefing saying, “We don’t want to give anyone a false sense of security surrounding their risk.”
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 39,130 positive cases, 161 current hospitalizations, 32,339 people recovered and 476 deaths.
6,505 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
829,052 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
896 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
39,130 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
14.82% – Daily Positivity Rate**
6,315 Total Active Cases -131 Individuals from yesterday
1,005 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (683 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
32,339 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
161 – Currently Hospitalized -12 – Individuals from yesterday
15 – New Deaths*** (476 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.
- Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County.
- Woman in her 80s from McHenry County.
- Man in his 70s from Ransom County.
- Woman in her 70s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
- Man in his 80s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 80s from Ward County
- Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
- Man in his 80s from Ward County.
- Man in his 70s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 70s from Ward County
- Man in his 60s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 100s from Williams County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Adams County – 6
- Barnes County – 8
- Benson County – 3
- Bottineau County – 15
- Bowman County – 3
- Burke County – 1
- Burleigh County – 176
- Cass County – 135
- Cavalier County – 3
- Dickey County – 4
- Divide County – 5
- Dunn County – 2
- Eddy County – 7
- Emmons County – 2
- Foster County – 3
- Golden Valley County – 1
- Grand Forks County – 146
- Grant County – 3
- Griggs County – 5
- Hettinger County – 3
- Kidder County – 6
- LaMoure County – 1
- McHenry County – 3
- McIntosh County – 1
- McKenzie County – 13
- McLean County – 16
- Mercer County – 15
- Morton County – 45
- Mountrail County – 5
- Nelson County – 3
- Oliver County – 1
- Pembina County – 6
- Pierce County – 4
- Ramsey County – 17
- Ransom County – 6
- Renville County – 3
- Richland County – 15
- Rolette County – 13
- Sargent County – 1
- Sheridan County – 1
- Sioux County – 4
- Stark County – 16
- Steele County – 1
- Stutsman County – 13
- Towner County – 6
- Traill County – 7
- Walsh County – 28
- Ward County – 81
- Wells County – 5
- Williams County – 29