Post Office says it’s ‘ensuring to get the ballots home on time’

Cass County says it's expecting to have at least another 5,000 ballots in before Election Day.

FARGO, N.D. – Next Tuesday’s election is shaping up to be one of the largest for early voting.

The United States Postal Service in Fargo says your ballot is safe with them.

For the Post Office, time is of the essence.

“A lot of things the Post Office is trying to do to ensure to get the ballots home on time,” says USPS Fargo Postmaster Greg Johnson.

Some of the efforts include extra delivery and collections.

Cass County says it was apprehensive as to how the process would go knowing the increased volume of absentee ballots there would be.

“In a normal general election we’d have 7,500 to 10,000 absentee applications and maybe get 80 to 90 percent of those in,” says Cass County Finance Director Michael Montplaisir.

This time, however, they’ve had 40,000 applications and gotten back 25,000.

It’s not something the Post Office is concerned about.

“Not really expecting challenges, just taking all the safeguards possible that we can to ensure the sanctity of the election is good, the timeliness is good. We give it to the local officials,” says Johnson.

They say those ballots actually account for only two percent of the mail they handle.

“It’s actually less than we handle during Christmas or other times of the year,” says Montplaisir.

They’re so sure of their process that they have not acquired additional help to assist with election mail.

“It’s just our normal crew, no extra help was brought on,” says Johnson.

