Diocese of Fargo announces the death of Monsignor Jeffrey Wald from COVID 19 complications

FARGO, ND — The Diocese of Fargo announced Monsignor Jeffrey Wald has passed away due to COVID 19 complications.

The 59 year old was Pastor of St. James Basilica in Jamestown, St. Mathias Church in Windsor and St. Margaret Mary Church in Buchanan.

Monsignor Wald passed away Tuesday, October 27th in a Jamestown hospital due to COVID 19 complications.

Monsignor Wald was born on December 17, 1963 and was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Fargo on June 6, 1992.

In addition to his most recent parishes, Monsignor Wald served at parishes in Grand Forks, Fingal, Oriska, Crary, Devils Lake, Starkweather and Fargo, as well as at Cardinal Muench Seminary in Fargo, before his death.

In a statement from the Diocese of Fargo, Bishop Folda said, “Monsignor Wald was a kind shepherd and gifted speaker, a champion for Catholic education, and will be sorely missed by me, his brother priests, his parishioners and the faithful of the diocese who knew and loved him. My prayers go out to his family, friends and parishioners at this tragic loss.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.