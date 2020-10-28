North Dakota reports 781 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 781 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Wednesday.

Forty-three counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 147 and Ward County the second most with 140.

Six men and six women from six counties died.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 39,907 positive cases, 178 current hospitalizations, 33,172 people recovered and 488 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 9,056 of the total positive cases and 84 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,026 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

837,117 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

781 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

39,907 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

10.24% – Daily Positivity Rate**

6,247 Total Active Cases -68 Individuals from yesterday

833 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (549 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

33,172 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

178 – Curren­tly Hospitalized +17 – Individuals from yesterday

12 – New Deaths*** (488 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 30s from Benson County.

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from LaMoure County.

Woman in her 100s from LaMoure County.

Man in his 90s from LaMoure County.

Man in his 80s from Logan County.

Man in his 70s from Mountrail County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY