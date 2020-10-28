Social Distancing: Lefse Facemasks

Very Norwegian

Face masks. They’re mandated in Minnesota and in more and more cities in North Dakota. The science proves they help limit the transmission of COVID-19. But our faces are how we show emotion, and not being able to see each other’s smiles can help make us feel even more distant than six feet. But as the pandemic drags on, we’re getting more and more chances to show off our personality with creative masks. And this one instantly vaults to near the top of the list for me.

Lefse masks! Yes. Stabo Scandanavian Imports in downtown Fargo is selling these, and they say they’re flying off the shelves. They had to reorder more of them. Plus, a dollar from each sale goes to the Fargo Sons of Norway. You can’t get more Norwegian awesome than that. My only concern is that I might accidentally roll mine in some butter and sugar and eat it.

Did you know lefse makes a pretty good hot dog bun as well? My girlfriend ate them that way when she was a kid, and she showed me that trick a few weeks ago. Do you have a funky mask ready for Halloween? Show us your creative masks Facebook and Twitter.