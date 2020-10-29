Cass Clay Hunger Coalition meets virtually to discuss food insecurity in the metro

Cass Clay Hunger Coalition is made up of more than 30 agencies and organizations.

FARGO-MOORHEAD – Cass Clay Hunger Coalition hosts its annual Hunger and Health summit virtually.

Local health leaders say because of the pandemic, food insecurity has increased even more in the area.

They add Latinos and African Americans are being affected the most during these times.

For them, it’s about looking into our policy, system and environment in order to create sustainable change.

“Programs can be great, but we’re looking to find ways to create sustainable change that we can look in our rear view mirror in ten years and see all the work that we’ve done,” says the Director of Health Promotions at Clay County Public Health Rory Beil.

