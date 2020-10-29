Developing COVID-19 vaccine is nearing end of clinical trials

FARGO, N.D. — According to a PEW Research Center poll completed in September, 49% of people say they either probably would not or definitely would not get the COVID-19 vaccine if it were available.

Some experts wish people would have more hope.

Dr. Paul Carson is the Medical Director of the NDSU Center for Immunization Research and Education and says the FDA is under pressure to be as transparent as possible when it comes to informing the public.

“Trust in vaccines for all future vaccines is on the line with this process,” said Carson.

According to Carson, there are 11 vaccines in the United States that are in phase three of clinical trials, which is the final phase before it goes to the FDA for approval.

“We are even getting word that we may get them in our states as early as a couple weeks from now, not to give, but to just have ready if it proves to be safe and effective,” said Carson.

Some are concerned with taking the vaccine because they worry about long term effects, but Carson says we need to balance that fear with the long-term effects that are already know about the virus.

“One study that was just published in the Journal of Infection on post-discharged [of COVID-19] symptoms at four months. 55% still experiencing fatigue. 42% still experiencing shortness of breath. 34% complaining of things like memory loss.”

Unlike a flu vaccine, that can have different strains every year, a COVID-19 vaccine would likely not change.

“I think most of the experts feel that current vaccine candidates with a little bit of minor variation and mutation that they have seen in the virus is not going to be a problem,” explained Carson. “So far, it looks pretty good for a durable immune response.”

Carson says the likelihood is high that whether someone had COVID-19 or not, they will still be encouraged to get the vaccine.