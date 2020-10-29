North Dakota students invited to apply for Superintendent’s Cabinet

BISMARCK, N.D.–State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is inviting students in grades three through 12 to apply for the Superintendent’s Student Cabinet.

The Cabinet was created by Baesler in 2015 as a way for students to share their opinions and make a difference in the way schools operate all across the state.

Students on the Cabinet serve for 18 months and would normally meet at the state Capitol every three months. Recently though, students on the Cabinet have been meeting virtually and more frequently due to the pandemic.

When talking about the Cabinet, Baesler said, “The student voice is important in North Dakota. No one knows better than our students what is working in our schools, and where improvements can be made. This is a chance for young people to join a group that gives opinions, advice, and suggestions to our state’s policymakers, including the state

superintendent and the North Dakota Legislature.”

Students interested in applying to be on the Student Cabinet must apply by 5 p.m. on Nov. 23. The application can be found here.