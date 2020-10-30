Kindred, Central Cass football get ready for opening round of playoffs

Kindred will play Hazen in round one and Central Cass will take on Beulah.

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Class 2A football playoffs begin on Saturday.

After finishing the shortened season with a 5-1 record, Kindred grabbed the No. 2 seed from the east.

The Vikings will host Hazen in Saturday’s matchup, a team they already played back in September. Kindred finished with a lopsided 39-6 win in that game, but that was nearly two months ago.

Head coach, Matt Crane, says the vikings are not expecting to see the same Hazen team they saw the first time around.

“Since we played them so early, I really feel like it is going to have a totally different identity in this game as compared to last game,” said Crane. “I expect them to come out and play a good, hard, physical football game. If our guys up front can really get after them, I think we got a good chance. They are doing different things offensively, trying to establish some more run-game. If we can fire out and try to control that, it will be big.”

On the other side of the bracket, Central Cass will see Beulah for the first time since 2016. The Squirrels are coming off of a win against Wahpeton to put them at 4-4 on the season. Beulah is riding a three-game win streak. The miners are seeded higher, but that’s not something Central Cass is concerned about.

“We haven’t talked one time about who’s seeded where. It’s all about this matchup with Beulah; trying to stop their run game, trying to get ahead, play with a little bit of a lead,” said head coach Tom Butler. “We’re trying to get as much film as we can. I’ve coached against them a couple times when I was out in Stanley. You could know what the plays are and sometimes it doesn’t matter.”