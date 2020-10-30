North Dakota reports 1,357 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths Friday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 1,357 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths on Friday.

Forty-nine counties report new cases. Grand Forks County reports the most new cases with 236 and Burleigh County the second most with 187.

Six men and Seven women from 9 counties died. The youngest person to die on Friday was in his 30s.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 42,483 positive cases, 191 current hospitalizations, 34,696 people recovered and 512 people died.

Cass County accounts for 9,510 of the total positive cases and 85 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

11,848 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

857,502 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,357 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

42,483 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

12.10% – Daily Positivity Rate**

7,275 Total Active Cases +504 Individuals from yesterday

836 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (699 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

34,696 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

191 – Curren­tly Hospitalized +7 – Individuals from yesterday

13 – New Deaths*** (512 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 50s from Bottineau County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 100s from Grant County.

Woman in her 80s from Logan County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Mountrail County.

Man in his 30s from Rolette County.

Man in his 70s from Traill County.

Woman in her 80s from Traill County.

Woman in her 80s from Williams County.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY