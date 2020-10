Sanford Health NICU babies get into the Halloween spirit

FARGO, N.D. – There’s nothing spooky about this.

Just cuteness overload.

Families at Sanford Health’s NICU are getting their babies ready for Halloween. They made lay-over costumes, similar to a blanket, from pieces of felt that lay over the baby.

Sanford hosted two different costume making sessions with families to help figure out what they had in their minds for their baby and help personalize it.

More than 20 babies are in the NICU.