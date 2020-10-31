Get out the vote rally supports U.S. senate candidate Jason Lewis

Minnesota voters show their support for Republican party in campaign rally

MOORHEAD, Minn. — With three days until the general election, voters of the Republican party attended the “Get out the vote” rally in Moorhead to show their support for Minnesota Republican candidates.

Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan kicked off the event with her support for one U.S. senate candidate.

“My favorite, favorite republican in the entire state of Minnesota is Jason Lewis.” (R) Minnesota GOP Chairwoman, Jennifer Carnahan said.

As to why Lewis couldn’t attend the event himself?.. He was having complications with an internal hernia.

“Jason went in for an emergency surgery last week. He came out of the hospital and has been recovering in a very positive way. We’re happy that he’s safe and sound and healthy and hope he gets very well soon, and in the meantime we’re out here working hard on his behalf because we know how important it is to send him to the United States Senate.” (R) Minnesota GOP Chairwoman, Jennifer Carnahan said.

Other members of the GOP attended the rally as well in support of the nominee.

“I think it’s great to get people together and make sure that they’re all excited about the next three days. There’s lots of work to be done in the next three days before the election and so it’s great to have people here to make sure they’re out there working and doing what we need to do to win.” Former (R) Minnesota Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach said.

While at the rally, former lieutenant Governor Michelle Fischbach and Trump Campaign Honorary Co-Chair Mike Lindell accepted the Pro-Life Endorsement on Behalf of President Trump and Vice President Pence.

“I’m very proud to accept that endorsement on behalf of president Trump. Former (R) Minnesota Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach said.