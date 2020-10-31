Trunk or Treat at BOOnanzaville

Bonanzaville hosted a trick-or-treat event for kids.

WEST FARGO, N.D.– During most of the year, Bonanzaville is the host of 41 buildings that visitors can explore to learn more about North Dakota history, but on Saturday, it was the host of hundreds of people, lots of candy, and spooky decorations.

“For the first annual it was a big surprise, but we are very happy with how many smiles we’re seeing today,” said special event coordinator Melissa Warren.

Warren helped plan the event after it was suggested in a meeting as a way to provide a fun activity for families in the community.

Those who attended showed up in their Halloween costumes to play games, go on the hayride, and get candy.

That is until they faced a small problem.

“We’ve actually run out of candy because we’ve had such a great turnout,” said participant Deb Rosdahl.

Luckily for the kids, the shortage only lasted a little while.

“We just keep opening bags and dumping them and running to the store. Honestly, we’ve made two runs since we started,” said Warren.

And despite the large crowds, Bonanzaville says it is adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and the participants say that they are happy to have an event like this in the community.

“It’s a great way for people to social distance and have a good time for Halloween,” said Rosdahl.

Rosdahl, the owner of a local nutrition company, was there handing out candy, and says that the best part is getting to see all of the kids having fun.

“All of the kids in their costumes, it has been great. They are so excited and just hearing them saying trick or treat and thank you,” said Rosdahl.

Although there were already plans to host the trunk or treat next year, Warren says this turnout has solidified it as an annual event.