West Fargo library hosts Tricks & Treats

Library staff handed out treats at Tintes Park.

FARGO, N.D.– The West Fargo Library is sharing the Halloween spirit with members of the community.

Families showed up to Tintes Park where they were met by library staff in costumes who were ready to hand out treats.

Instead of the usual candy, kids received coloring pages and activities to do at home.

The library also hosted a raffle as a way to get feedback from parents about the services they offer.

“We thrive on providing events and services and interacting with people and we’ve found a lot of new ways to do that virtually, thankfully,” said library Director Carissa Hansen.

You can find more information about the library and their upcoming events at https://www.westfargolibrary.org/732/Public-Library