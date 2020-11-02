Cass County surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases Monday

Cass County accounts for 10,160 of the total positive cases and 87 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 975 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths on Monday.

Forty-six counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 231 and Grand Forks County the second most with 157.

Five men and four women from seven counties died. The youngest person to die on Monday was in his 50s.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 46,015 positive cases, 215 current hospitalizations, 37,035 people recovered and 540 people died.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,204 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

884,557 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

975 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

46,015 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

12.62% – Daily Positivity Rate**

8,440 Total Active Cases +70 Individuals from yesterday

893 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (631 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

37,035 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

215 – Currently Hospitalized +15 – Individuals from yesterday

9 – New Deaths*** (540 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Dickey County.

Man in his 90s from Dickey County.

Man in his 50s from Dunn County.

Man in his 70s from McLean County.

Man in his 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Sargent County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County – 4

Barnes County – 6

Benson County – 2

Bottineau County – 11

Bowman County – 2

Burke County – 2

Burleigh County – 105

Cass County – 231

Cavalier County – 17

Dickey County – 5

Emmons County – 2

Foster County – 4

Golden Valley County – 3

Grand Forks County – 157

Grant County – 1

Griggs County – 6

Hettinger County – 2

Kidder County – 5

LaMoure County – 2

Logan County – 2

McHenry County – 7

McIntosh County – 3

McKenzie County – 10

McLean County – 15

Mercer County – 3

Morton County – 47

Mountrail County – 7

Nelson County – 2

Oliver County – 3

Pembina County – 7

Pierce County – 3

Ramsey County – 19

Ransom County – 2

Renville County – 3

Richland County – 7

Rolette County – 31

Sheridan County – 4

Sioux County – 1

Stark County – 25

Stutsman County – 7

Towner County – 1

Traill County – 17

Walsh County – 25

Ward County – 122

Wells County – 7

Williams County – 28