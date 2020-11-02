Committee develops plan to start in-person learning at Fargo Public Schools

Level changes are unique for specific grade levels and will take effect on different dates

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo Public School District’s COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee has developed a plan to begin full time in-person learning for elementary and secondary students. Level changes are unique for specific grade levels and will take effect on different dates. The changes are as follows:

Elementary Schools: Level 4 – In-Person Instruction (4 days per week) until at least November 30, 2020

Middle Schools: Level 3 – Hybrid Instruction transition to Level 4 – In-Person Instruction (4 days per week)

• Sixth grade transitions to four days November 30, 2020

• Seventh grade transitions to four days December 14, 2020

• Eighth grade transitions to four days January 19, 2021

High Schools: Level 3 – Hybrid Instruction until January 19, 2021

At their meeting on November 16, the FPS COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee will decide on transitioning to elementary in-person instruction five days a week based on the number of elementary

students quarantined or isolated.

If the committee decides that elementary schools will continue in-person instruction four days a week, the decision would be in effect until at least January 19, 2021.