Fargo City Hall goes orange for complex regional pain syndrome

CRPS is a pain disorder that develops after injury, surgery, stroke, or heart attack. Color the World orange happens globally to bring awareness.

FARGO, N.D. — If you passed through downtown Fargo on Monday, you may have notice something unusual at City Hall.

The building was lit orange to bring awareness to Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. The city took part in the seventh annual Color the World Orange, which happens globally. The efforts are to help shed a light and raise funds for the often misunderstood pain disorder.

This year, there is a special focus on recognizing caregivers.