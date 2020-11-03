LIVE: Pandemic Can Make Memory Issues Worse For Patients With Alzheimer’s

November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, and local memory care experts say the pandemic could be making it even harder to care for loved ones with memory loss.

Barry Maring with “Right at Home” says memory problems can start slowly.

Anything from forgetting people’s names, to forgetting your routine and losing your ability to reason.

If you suspect a loved one could have memory problems, he recommends taking them to a doctor.

With the pandemic still in full swing, he says isolating is making issues worse in patients his company care for.

He adds, “Getting them around people. Humans are social beings. They like to be around people, and I think it has probably exacerbated some of the symptoms, at least for our clients in that as well. ”

