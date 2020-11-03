Voting went as well as expected in Cass County

Nearly 87,000 votes were cast by the time the polls closed on Election day.

FARGO, N.D. — By 7:00 p.m., nearly 87,000 ballots were cast in Cass County between in-person voting on election day, early voting and absentee ballots. The turnout was anticipated as election officials predicted that 85,000-90,000 people would vote.

Over 32,000 people voted by absentee ballot. That number is much more that normal, as the county usually only sees 7,000-10,000 absentee votes.

None of the six polling stations in the county reported any issues. At the FargoDome, voting wrapped up right on time, but at a few other polling stations, such as the Hilton Hotel and the Double Tree Hotel, had lines out of the door at 7:00 p.m. If voters arrived before 7:00, they were still able to cast their vote.