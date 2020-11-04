North Dakota reports 1,116 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths Wednesday

Cass County accounts for 10,610 of the total positive cases and 90 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 1,116 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Wednesday.

Forty-six counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 262 and Burleigh County the second most with 134.

Twelve men from 11 counties died. The youngest person to die on Wednesday was in his 70s.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 48,301 positive cases, 220 current hospitalizations, 39,163 people recovered and 567 people died.

Cass County accounts for 10,610 of the total positive cases and 90 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,377 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

901,043 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,116 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

48,301 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

14.15% – Daily Positivity Rate**

8,571 Total Active Cases +175 Individuals from yesterday

927 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (773 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

39,163 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

220 – Currently Hospitalized +5 – Individuals from yesterday

12 – New Deaths*** (567 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

· Man in his 70s from Barnes County.

· Man in his 70s from Cass County.

· Man in his 90s from Dickey County.

· Man in his 90s from Logan County.

· Man in his 80s from McHenry County.

· Man in his 90s from Nelson County.

· Man in his 70s from Pembina County.

· Man in his 80s from Pierce County.

· Man in his 70s from Ransom County.

· Man in his 80s from Towner County.

· Man in his 70s from Walsh County.

· Man in his 80s from Walsh County.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 6

· Barnes County – 12

· Benson County – 9

· Bottineau County – 7

· Bowman County – 4

· Burke County – 4

· Burleigh County – 134

· Cass County – 262

· Cavalier County – 21

· Dickey County – 9

· Divide County – 8

· Dunn County – 4

· Eddy County – 9

· Emmons County – 1

· Foster County – 6

· Grand Forks County – 67

· Grant County – 4

· Kidder County – 2

· LaMoure County – 7

· Logan County – 2

· McHenry County – 5

· McKenzie County – 15

· McLean County – 8

· Mercer County – 20

· Morton County – 41

· Mountrail County – 14

· Nelson County – 3

· Oliver County – 2

· Pembina County – 9

· Pierce County – 6

· Ramsey County – 28

· Ransom County – 7

· Renville County – 2

· Richland County – 31

· Rolette County – 50

· Sargent County – 5

· Sioux County – 4

· Stark County – 15

· Steele County – 2

· Stutsman County – 74

· Towner County – 6

· Traill County – 14

· Walsh County – 70

· Ward County – 71

· Wells County – 13

· Williams County – 23