Social Distancing: Historical Gem

Check Out A Building From 1871

Let’s take a minute to take a deep breath and forget about election results. Go take a walk today, or maybe a bike ride. The weather is wonderful for that, and that’s pretty rare this time of year.

I took a bike ride along the river in North Moorhead and Fargo Tuesday afternoon.

It was relaxing, and I rode by one of my favorite local landmarks in Moorhead, the Bergquist Cabin.

It’s Moorhead’s oldest home still on its original site.

Homesteader John Bergquist built it way back in 1871!

He cut down trees on the Fargo side of the river and slid the logs across the river during winter with oxen.

It was used as an actual home until 1970. In the late 70’s a group restored it to its original form.

Now it’s on the National Register of Historic Places, and a really cool historical relic right in town.

So get out. Enjoy the warm, November air before Mother Nature remembers that it is November and dumps more snow on us.