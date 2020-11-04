UND Basketball Programs React To A Different Summit League Schedule

Fighting Hawks Open Up Conference Play at home against Kansas City Jan. 2

GRAND FORKS, N.D. –North Dakota men’s basketball heads into year two under head coach Paul Sather. The Fighting Hawks tip off their non-conference slate in three weeks. Now the team knows what’s coming in conference play.

The Summit League announced a 16-game schedule starting June 2nd running through February 28th. Teams will play the same opponent twice at the same location with four weeks at home and four on the road.

The Fighting Hawks begin play at home against Kansas City on January 2nd and 3rd. Sather says the format makes it similar to what UND Hockey does.

“Our hockey team has done it this way for a long time and it’s worked for them to have the same opponent on Friday and Saturday night on back-to-back days,” Sather said. “Why can’t we do it? It’s a time where a pandemic is going on and this is the best way to get games, so I’m not really concerned about the back-to-back. We practice pretty hard from one day to the next back-to-back days. I don’t know why we can’t play.”

The men were picked sixth in the preseason poll and return forward Filip Rebraca who is an All-Summit League first time selection.

For North Dakota women’s basketball the Mallory Bernhard era is officially underway after the team cut ties with Travis Brewester following five consecutive losing seasons.

The Fighting Hawks will get use to playing with the men’s teams navigating the same schedule beginning against Kansas City at the Betty before the first road trip to Oral Roberts. Forward Julia Fleecs named to the All Summit-League second team is a key returner.