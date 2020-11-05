North Dakota reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths Thursday

Cass County accounts for 10,870 of the total positive cases and 91 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 1,540 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths on Thursday.

Forty-seven counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 266 and Ward County the second most with 221.

Seventeen men and 12 women from 14 counties died. The youngest person to die on Thursday was in her 30s.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 49,837 positive cases, 231 current hospitalizations, 40,017 people recovered and 567 people died.

BY THE NUMBERS

9,723 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

910,816 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,540 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

49,837 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

17.15% – Daily Positivity Rate**

9,224 Total Active Cases +653 Individuals from yesterday

854 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (680 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

40,017 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

231 – Currently Hospitalized +11 – Individuals from yesterday

29 – New Deaths*** (568 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 50s from Benson County.

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 40s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Dickey County.

Man in his 80s from Dickey County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 50s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 90s from Hettinger County.

Man in his 70s from Kidder County.

Man in his 70s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Nelson County.

Man in his 80s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 80s from Towner County.

Man in his 80s from Traill County.

Woman in her 50s from Traill County.

Man in his 80s from Traill County.

Woman in her 100s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 30s from Ward County.

Woman in her 60s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Williams County.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY