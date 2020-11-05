Organization hosts virtual welcome party for people new to the FM area

Organizers say their main focus this year was to provide people with things to do during the cold months.

FARGO-MOORHEAD -The Greater FM Economic Development Corporation welcomes new locals virtually amid COVID-19.

About seven years ago, the organization saw people would often only stay for a short amount of time in the Fargo-Moorhead area because they didn’t feel connected to it.

They saw an opportunity to create a twice a year welcoming for those looking to explore all that the metro has to offer.

“It’s an event that’s meant for new people and those who are newer in the community, but also those people who just want to get connected in the Fargo-Moorhead, who love Fargo-Moorhead to come out and to learn more about the community,” says GFMEDC Tifanie Gelinske.

The event takes place in the spring and fall, but due to COVID-19 the spring event was called off.

Organizers say their main focus this year was to provide people with things to do during the cold months.

‘Winter is coming, and, a lot of times, especially people who are from outside the area, they might not know what to do here in the winter. So, we wanted to focus on things people can get out and enjoy and really show how fun winter can be,” said Gelinske.

The event also includes trivia, facts, arts & culture and offered a virtual performance by local musician Gina Powers.

“And I’m just sitting here writing a love song,” said Gelinske

They hope that through this event, people are able to fall in love with the community they love so much.

“You know, we felt like maybe we can make a difference in that process and maybe if people got more connected to the community maybe they would stay, you know which ultimately helps employers and we just want people to be happy here and to like it as much as we do,” said Gelinske.

Here’s the link to the virtual event.