Social Distancing: Turkey Trot For Two

Watch The Moment Two Lonesome Turkeys Find Kindred Spirits In Each Other

The next big holiday is Thanksgiving. It’s coming up three weeks from today. But this turkey story I’m about to share won’t end up on someone’s dinner table.

My friend at the Hawkes Homestead animal rescue near New Rockford recently brought in a turkey.

They already had one turkey, named Tuesday.

And now, a female named Wednesday joined their flock.

They’re the only two turkeys there, and at first they didn’t quite know what to make of each other.

But then…they became friends!

Jess, who owns the rescue, says she’s never heard Tuesday make sounds like that. But the two birds hit it off, and eventually went off together in the barn. Tuesday and Wednesday, together like they ought to be. It’s nice when you have someone to relate to in life.

If they get a third turkey, I would recommend against naming it Thursday, since that the day Thanksgiving always falls on, and, you know.

