NDSU urges students not to travel during Thanksgiving break

FARGO (KVRR) – North Dakota State University says students are being urged not to return home for the Thanksgiving break, citing the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak.

A statement from NDSU President Dean Bresciani said traveling and attending family gatherings will be a sure way of spreading the virus, especially to older, more vulnerable family members.

NDSU says residence halls will remain open during the break at no added cost to students.

For students still planning to leave the campus, the university is asking that they be tested before leaving Fargo and after they return to the campus.