High School Play of the Week Nominees: November 6

Moorhead, Ada-Borup Battle for Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s Chris Heise high school play of the week nominees put two Minnesota schools up against one another

The first nominee comes from Moorhead. Jacqui Fitzpatrick shows amazing control to keep a foot in bounds and complete the touchdown against Brainerd.

The second nominee is from Ada-Borup. Beau Fetting takes control of the field of the screen pass and bounces off defenders for the touchdown against Underwood.

Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.