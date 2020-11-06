Melinda’s Garden Moment: Pine Colors

Pine Trees Can Also Provide Vibrant Fall Colors

The light airy texture of this tree makes it a standout – even among all these beautiful and unusual plants. But in fall when the needles turn yellow it truly is amazing.

Yes this conifer and a few others are deciduous. Though they bear needles and cones like pines and spruces, they are not evergreen.

The larches needles turn yellow or golden in fall. The American larch is native to wet, boggy and cold climates. Use weeping and dwarf larches as specimens in perennials gardens and mixed borders.

The bald cypress is a common site in the swamps and bayous of the south. They prefer full sun and tolerate clay, pollution and wet soil. Watch for its orange to cinnamon fall color.

Dawn redwood looks like the bald cypress and puts on a glorious fall display when its needles turn reddish bronze in fall.

I’m Melinda Myers, check out our website for this and other gardening tips.