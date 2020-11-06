North Dakota reports 1,764 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths Friday

Cass County accounts for 11,110 of the total positive cases and 94 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 1,764 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Friday.

The new cases mark a single day high for the state.

Forty-five counties report new cases. Grand Forks County reports the most new cases with 336 and Ward County the second most with 310.

Six men and 11 women from seven counties died. The youngest person to die on Friday was in his 30s.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 51,602 positive cases, 238 current hospitalizations, 41,175 people recovered and 613 people died.

Cass County accounts for 11,110 of the total positive cases and 94 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

12,195 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

923,087 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,764 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

51,602 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

15.57% – Daily Positivity Rate**

9,814 Total Active Cases +590 Individuals from yesterday

1,158 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (613 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

41,175 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

238 – Currently Hospitalized +7 – Individuals from yesterday

17 – New Deaths*** (613 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 30s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 60s from Dickey County.

Man in his 80s from LaMoure County.

Woman in her 100s from Walsh County.

Woman in her 80s from Wells County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY