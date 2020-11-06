Sheyenne Football to Make Second Consecutive Dakota Bowl Appearance

Mustangs to play Bismarck Century next Friday at the FargoDome

WEST FARGO, N.D — Sheyenne Football is going to the Dakota Bowl and doing so in back-to-back seasons. The Mustangs take an undefeated record into the state championship where its a rematch of last year with Bismarck Century.

The Mustangs took down Bismarck at home Friday night, 28-21, in order to advance. The EDC’s leading rusher Barika Kpeenu had three touchdowns.

The match-up between Sheyenne and Bismarck Century will close out the action at the FargoDome next Friday night with kick-off at approximately 7 P.M.