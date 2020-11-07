Black-owned business celebrates grand opening in West Fargo

S & J Barbershop and Beauty is seeking to serve as a staple in the community

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A new business is celebrating its grand opening in West Fargo by bringing style and diversity to the metro.

S & J Barbershop and Beauty is one of few locally black-owned businesses in the West Fargo area and it’s hoping to create an impact and make a difference.

With many years of experience and two other barber shops, business owner Joshua Tamba has opened his first business in America after moving to the area less than two years ago.

“I’ve actually been cutting for more than 15 years because at the age 14 to 15 when I started cutting and now I’m 33 years of age so I have more than 15 years of experience,” he said.

The business owner and his fiance say their overall focus is to become a staple within the community.

