OneFargo ND hosts Celebration of Unity following election

Election of Biden/Harris gets community talking about the future of the United States

FARGO, N.D.– OneFargo hosts what they’re calling a “celebration of unity” following the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Due to rising COVID cases in North Dakota, the event was on Facebook Live and features members of the community.

Participants discuss the current political climate, election results, and their thoughts on the country moving forward.

Despite the group’s positivity towards the election of Biden, One Fargo says that there is still work to be done to create change in the U.S.

“We always have to realize, in order for true change to come, we have to be mindful of the people we put in the office,” said OneFargo Founder Ritchell Aboah.

OneFargo says that they are excited about the opportunity to see more culturally diverse elections in the upcoming years.