Fargo Man Dies In Plane Crash In Foggy Western North Dakota

DUNN CENTER, N.D. — A Fargo pilot is killed in a plane crash in fog in Dunn County.

The Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Christopher Hans took off in the dark from a private runway Saturday night.

The Piper Pacer plane crashed into an adjacent hill, killing Hans.

The crash site is about eight miles southeast of Dunn Center.

It remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol and FAA.