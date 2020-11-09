Moorhead man known for appearing on network TV show accused of possessing child pornography

Garrett Grommesh

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man who was 10 years old when he was featured on a network television show about home makeovers has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Captain Deric Swenson says Moorhead police began investigating 20 year-old Garrett Grommesh last year after the Minnesota BCA received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Swenson says the case involves a “significant amount of material” and says that more than 100 images of child porn have been identified.

In 2010, Grommesh and his family were featured on an episode of the TV show “Extreme Makeover Home Edition.”

Swenson says Grommesh has not been arrested. A court appearance is scheduled in December.

Below is a a statement from Hope, Inc.

“Families, friends, followers, and participants, with recent news releases, Bill and Adair would like to share this message with all:

We were notified today about the allegations surrounding Garrett. This was devastating news to our family, and we understand some individuals may be concerned about the nature of the allegations.