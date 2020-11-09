Social Distancing: Well-Oiled Machine

The Pandemic Gives Me Time To Brush Up On Car Maintenance

We had a gorgeous weekend, and you can’t count on many more days like that this season. So the clock is ticking to get things done outside. So I used the opportunity to broaden by skill set a little and do some car maintenance.

I didn’t want to take my car to the shop to get my oil changed during the pandemic, so I did it myself for the first time in over a decade.

I just got all the supplies I needed during my normal grocery shopping run. I bought ramps for my car, oil, the filter, and a wrench to get the filter off. I know a lot of car people probably think this is child’s play, but I’m sure there are people out there who have no idea how to change oil. To them I say, it’s really easy! Plus you get to feel accomplished afterward. And if you keep doing it you will save money in the long run.

Now here’s annoying part. I snapped a lug nut trying to rotate my tires so I still have to take the dang car to a shop to get that out. Unless you can tell me how to easily get a busted lug nut out of the socket. Car people, help me out! Let me know on Facebook and Twitter.