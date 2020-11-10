Fargo man arrested in drug bust

FARGO (KVRR) – An intensive drug investigation that started in February has ended with the arrest of a Fargo man.

The Fargo Police Department Narcotics Unit, Metro Street Crimes Unit, and the Cass County Drug Task Force arrested 33-year-old Scott Anderson.

Police say they have tried to arrest Anderson multiple times over the past several weeks but were unsuccessful.

On Monday, police found Anderson at 1122 University Drive South and led to a short pursuit on foot.

He was arrested on multiple charges including delivery of meth and possession of heroin.

Additional charges and more arrests of others involved are possible as the investigation continues..