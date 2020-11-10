Fargo Public Library moves to no-contact curbside service

FARGO (KVRR) – Due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, beginning Monday, Nov. 16, all Fargo Public Library buildings will be closed to the public.

The library will move to no-contact curbside pickup until further notice.

Library cardholders can request materials by placing items on hold in the library’s online catalog, by emailing the library at askreference@fargolibrary.org, or by calling the Main Library Information Desk at 701-241-1492.

Patrons will be notified when their hold requests are ready for pickup.

The no-contact curbside pickup service will be available Monday – Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. All locations will remain closed Sundays.

All exterior book drops will remain open and any item that does not fit in the outdoor book returns may be returned to a bin inside each library lobby during curbside pickup hours.