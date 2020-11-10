Fundraiser Started For West Fargo Teacher & Coach After Brain Tumor Surgery

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A GoFundMe account is started for a West Fargo physical education teacher and coach after a serious health scare.

Justin Behm noticed hearing loss in August 2019.

After an MRI last May, it turns out he had a benign but very large brain tumor.

A nerve was damaged during surgery and Behm had complete facial paralysis and hearing loss on his right side.

Last month, he was taken to specialists in San Diego who removed 100% of the tumor and repaired the damaged facial nerve.

Behm is a married father of three who has been at Westside Elementary for over 11 years, and part of the football coaching staff for the Moorhead Spuds for 10 years.

The fundraiser has already raised thousands with a goal of $20,000.

