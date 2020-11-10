Sheyenne Football Bringing Winning Formula into Second Dakota Bowl Appearance

Mustangs making back-to-back championship berths

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The Dakota Bowl is just four days away. In AAA, its a rematch of last year’s state championship game between number one team from the east Sheyenne and top team from the west Bismarck Century.

It was the Mustangs first appearance playing at the FargoDome in 2019 coming out on the wrong side of a loss. 2020 presents a much different team in what could be a much different result.

The offense averages over 220 yards per game..The defense has only allowed more than 14 points twice.

The returners still know the feeling of that loss and have worked towards an undefeated season.. All part of a formula that keeps working.

“Riding the high of winning. Getting back because we had that bye week because of Jamestown getting COVID,” linebacker Matt Treib said. “We got that win then we were able to get our passing game going so were just going to keep riding that because Bismarck’s (Century) run defense is really good. Just try to get the run game and the pass game going too.”

“Everyone on the same page and everyone being in the right place at the right time,” safety Kellen Entz said. “Everyone making plays when they need to. Every week is a new week and we don’t overlook any opponents so that’s been huge for us.”

“Practicing as hard as we can you know we get out on that field and hopefully we can do our thing,” running back Gage Anderson said. “If we do our own jobs and don’t worry about anyone else’s, I think will execute all the plays.

Mustangs and Patriots cap off Friday’s action at the Dome.