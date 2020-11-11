Sanford Health announces “Change In 24” fundraiser to help cancer patients

FARGO, N.D. – Change in 24 is a fundraiser for patients at Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo.

Change In 24 started in 2016 for cancer patients and their families coming from outside the metro.

They wanted to find a way to ease some financial stress.

The money raised will go towards helping with transportation, accommodation, and other treatment expenses.

The goal is to raise 20 thousand dollars in 24 hours.

“It’s just so important to know that, a gift of any amount, a small gift, makes such a huge difference when they receive the help with food or lodging, or even a gas card to help get to their treatment,” Sanford Health Program Director Hillery Mork said.

