Social Distancing: Sewing Silver Linings

Pandemic Hobbies Include Getting Crafty

With COVID numbers still rising and election stress still very much in play, along with winter coming and holiday stress and will you get to see your family and what about holiday shopping during the pandemic…it can be a lot. So we’re trying to focus on silver linings associated with pandemic life. And I’ve got a couple to share with you today.

Cindy in West Fargo has rediscovered an old hobby while helping protect her community. Best of both worlds! She tells me on Facebook, “I’ve been sewing masks for family and friends since March….I had forgotten how much I like sewing.”

And my mom wrote in, because moms are the best! She’s also getting crafty. That’s always been one of her very strong suits. You should see the Christmas ornaments I still have from her from 30 years ago. She wrote on Facebook, “I’ve been doing a lot of sewing while being stuck at home. The silver lining is that I have a nice supply of inexpensive Christmas gift stockpiled. In addition, I’ve put a dent in my fabric stash so I have more room for more fabric!”

I can’t wait to get some of those gifts, mom! If you’re reading, I really need a new oven mitt and I love the one with the fruit on it! Thanks!

Let me know how life is still going good on Facebook and Twitter. And we’ll share some of your answers to help spread some good vibes