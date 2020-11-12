Fargo restaurant to be featured on Food Network Friday
Pounds posted to Facebook that it will be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives this week
FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo restaurant will make its television debut tomorrow night.
Pounds, in downtown Fargo, announced on its Facebook page it will be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
The show’s host Guy Fieri had the town buzzing in June when he was spotted around the F-M area, filming at multiple locations.
Also in the post, owners write, “the overly positive things Guy had to say about our food was awesome & we can’t wait to see the episode.”
The episode airs at 8 p.m. tomorrow on Food Network