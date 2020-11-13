Doc says North Dakota hospital capacity dwindling

Dr. Avish Nagpal

FARGO (KVRR/KCND) – The Medical Director for Infection Prevention and Control with Fargo’s Sanford Hospital says it’s time to end excuses and own-up to the pandemic we are facing.

Dr. Avish Nagpal says the situation is dire as hospital capacity across North Dakota is dwindling as the number of COVID-19 cases surge in all areas.

“Even though we are health care workers, we are humans first, and how we are feeling right now is no different from the community” Nagpal said.

“I understand everybody’s tired, I understand everybody’s socially isolated, but with such high numbers in the hospital, we are asking our doctors and nurses to work overtime…and they are seeing patients who are dying in front of their eyes.”

Nagpal says masking up and reducing exposure to large crowds are two easy-to-do and effective steps. He says waiting for so-called “herd immunity” is not a good plan.