WATCH: Fargo mayor imposes new capacity limits on gatherings

FARGO (KVRR) – In response to what Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls a “meteoric rise” in COVID-19 cases, Mahoney has issued an Emergency Executive Order that bans all indoor, or outdoor public and private gatherings of more than 50 people.

The mayor’s order also limits indoor gatherings to 25% of a building’s occupancy, up to a maximum of 50 people.

Fargo City Attorney Erik Johnson says the order includes weddings, funerals and places of worship. Johnson says liquor license holders who violate the order could potentially have their licenses suspnded.

Fargo Cass Public Health and the Fargo Police Department will help enforce the order.

Police Chief Dave Zibolski says he hopes businesses comply with the order, but he says police will shut down any gathering in which people are blatantly violating the order.

The order goes into effect Monday, Nov. 16 and expires on Dec. 15, although the expiration date may be extended if necessary. Violators could be fined up to $1,000.