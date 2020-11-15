Nonprofit helps ensure local families spend holiday season full of turkey, gratitude and thanks

"Thanksgiving dinner for their families can be really tough for them so we wanted to be able to give back something to our community."

FARGO, N.D. — The Faith4Hope nonprofit is helping local families in the metro ensure they have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

“This time of year we know that it’s a happy occasion but it also can be a sad one for others that are really fighting the poverty and so not being able to provide a typical Thanksgiving dinner for their families can be really tough for them so we wanted to be able to give back something to our community so this is just another way that we are able to do that,” Faith4Hope Founder, Faith Dixon said.

The non profit says, due to the pandemic they’ve seen a steady increase of families in need.

“The need right now has doubled since March, since the Covid began and so we wanted to be able to double those numbers and we normally do it by 100 or 150 but the number was so large this time that we had to double that. So were helping 323 families this year,” Faith4Hope Founder, Faith Dixon said.

People in the community got the chance to receive a feast filled holiday basket just in time for that Thanksgiving dinner.

“Well today, we have stuffing and canned vegetables, a large butterball turkey and some eggnog as well so it’ll be a festive box today and I think they’re even cake mix in there so you can’t forget dessert on Thanksgiving,” Faith4Hope board member, Ross Almlie said.

Event sponsors helped give out the baskets and expressed the importance of giving back to the community.

“The need is greater of course. We’re in the midst of a pandemic; people have lost their positions. Many have lost jobs and so there is a greater burden, as much as we can it’s our desire to help lighten the load and ease the burden on our community right now,” Latter Rain Ministries Pastor, Gloria Shileds said.

