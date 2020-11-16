North Dakota doctors thank Burgum for enacting mask mandate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – More than 80 North Dakota doctors have written a letter, thanking Gov. Doug Burgum for enacting a statewide mask mandate.

The doctors say taking these steps could mean a flattening of the curve within about four weeks. They said they know these restrictions mean significant sacrifices, but they say this will help keep healthcare providers and public health workers safe.

Burgum’s order requires face coverings in indoor businesses and indoor public settings as well as outdoor public settings where physical distancing isn’t possible.

It includes exceptions for children under age 5, those with a medical or mental health condition or disability that makes it unreasonable to wear a mask, and religious services.

Burgum issued the executive order late Friday. It’s in effect until Dec. 14.