Social Distancing: Holiday Movie Bingo

Spice Up Holiday Movies With Something Other Than Gingerbread

Holiday movies are dropping faster than anyone in their right mind can watch them. If you’re looking for comfort food on screen with a guaranteed happy ending as a salve for these trying times, they got you covered.

Heck, the Hallmark Channel alone is releasing 40 NEW movies this year. And then there’s a huge slate of Netflix movies, Lifetime movies, and plenty of other purveyors of holiday cheer.

As a dutiful boyfriend, I watch a lot of these with my girlfriend. I even like quite a few of them!

And this weekend I devised a way to make it into a game.

I whipped up these Holiday Movie Bingo cards. They’ll work with any saccharine holiday movie though. There are websites where you can make free bingo cards. Just enter in things you’ll find in holiday movies to fill the boxes, things like Hot Cocoa and Santa and people quitting their jobs to chase love.

Then the site jumbles the options, and voila, you have a bingo card. I played this watching two movies, and it worked pretty well. Each time only one of us got a bingo so it’s not too easy.

So if you need a way to spice up movies where the spiciest thing in them is gingerbread, click here to print out the bingo cards I made.

You could even video chat with loved ones and play bingo watching the movies at the same time. How are you keeping connected with your family as the holidays approach during the pandemic?

Let me know on Facebook and Twitter.