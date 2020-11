Another Fargo restaurant to be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

The episode is set to air this Friday

FARGO, N.D. — Less than a week after a Fargo restaurant made an appearance on Food Network, another owner downtown says tune in this Friday.

Blackbird Woodfire will be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on November 20th at 8 p.m.

The post on Facebook says, “it was a lot of fun and a great honor to be picked to be on the show.”

The show’s stop at Pounds was shown last Friday.