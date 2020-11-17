LIVE: Warm Hands, Warm Hearts Helps Give People In Need Winter Gear

Program Looking To Expand In Its 2nd Year

A growing number of businesses are helping people in need get the warm winter gear they need this season.

The Downtown Community Partnership’s Warm Hands, Warm Hearts drive is up and running.

Participating businesses have a tree set up in their store stocked with gently used hats, gloves and scarves.

Anyone can come and take items no questions asked, or donate items to the tree.

DCP President and CEO Melissa Brandt wants to program to go viral in its second year and spread beyond downtown.

The cost to join is $30, and the DCP will provide a tree and a sign if your business join.

Here are the participating businesses so far:

Beans Coffee Bar, Downtown location

The Silver Lining Creamery

Rhombus Guys

Sandy’s Donuts, Downtown location

Beans Coffee Bar, Veterans location

Beans Coffee Bar, University location

Interstate Parking, Located in the Skyway above the Civic Center

Gallery 4

CSM (342 42nd St S)

Click here to more information and to find out how to sign your business up.

The DCP is also asking local business owners how the city can help them during the pandemic.Businesses have had to deal with changing occupancy rules and rising COVID-19 cases.

Brandt says her group sent out surveys to local businesses on Monday asking what help they need.

She’s hoping to get some useful information from the surveys by tonight that she can pass along to city leaders.

She says unique local businesses are vital to a vibrant downtown.

She adds that the most important thing people can do is to continue shopping at local stores during the pandemic, whether it’s in person or online.